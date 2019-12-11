WWE Lands Three Spots in Nielsen’s Top 10 Social TV Rankings

– Nielsen.com released the rankings for the top social media ranked TV shows of 2019. WWE landing three spots in the Top 10. Monday Night Raw finished at No. 2, while Game of Thrones finished at No. 1. Raw averaged 1,944,000 interactions over the course of 46 episodes.

Meanwhile, Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX and FOX Deportes Networks came in at No. 3 with an average of 1,409,000 interactions over eight episodes. Finally, Smackdown on Tuesday nights on the USA Network before the FOX move came in at No. 6 with an average of 1,144,000 social interactions over 39 episodes.

Nielsen measured the data over the course of January 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019. Social media activity was measured across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from three hours before to three hours after each broadcast in local time. You can check out the full list at the above link.