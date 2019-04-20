wrestling / News

WWE News: Lars Sullivan Deletes Post About ‘Easily Triggered’ Fans, More Miz & Mrs. Videos

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lars Sullivan Smackdown

– Lars Sullivan posted to Twitter today mocking “easily triggered” WWE fans, then proceeded to delete it. Reddit captured the tweet before it was deleted, and you can see a screenshot below:

– Here are two more videos from this week’s Miz & Mrs. courtesy of USA Network. The first features Maryse’s mom Marjo having issues with the garbage disposal; the second has Miz breaking down boxes.

Lars Sullivan, Miz & Mrs, WWE

