WWE News: Social Media Rep for Lars Sullivan Puts Question to Fans, Kofi Kingston Reviews Transformers Sneakers, and Top 10 Most Exciting John Cena Returns

– A new social media representative for Lars Sullivan, William Christensen, shared a message on Twitter, asking the fans of Lars Sullivan, the Sullinators, where they want to see Sullivan go after he’s called up to the main WWE roster: Raw or Smackdown. You can check out his tweet and message below.

Christensen wrote: “William Christensen here, Mr. Sullivans’s social media representative! Lars wants to know what you guys, The Sullinators, think of Raw vs Smackdown and which one you’d like to see Lars “dissect and vivisect” (his words) people on?”

You can see the full tweet below:

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel released a new I Just Love Kicks video, where Kofi Kingston reviews sneakers. In the latest video he reviews the new RS-X x Transformers Bumblebee sneakers for the PUMA x TRANSFORMERS line. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video highlighting the Top 10 Most Exciting John Cena Returns. You can check out the new video in the player below.