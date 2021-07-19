wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest New Day: Feel the Power Podcast Online, New John Cena Merchandise
– The latest episode of the New Day’s Feel the Power podcast is online. You can check out the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Woods has the gall to disrespect the five-count, the mischievous spirit of Big E haunts the T-Mobile Center, and Kofi deals with the relatable issue of struggling to connect to the internet at a relative’s house.”
– WWE Shop has released a new collection of John Cena merchandise following his return at WWE Money in the Bank. The “Earn the Day” collection includes t-shirts, sweatbands, and a towel.
