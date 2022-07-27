wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Five Facts With Dolph Ziggler

July 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s road to SummerSlam. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:

“Watch the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2021 to 2022, featuring their championship clashes, returns and more over the last year.”

– A new WWE short features five facts with Dolph Ziggler:

