wrestling / News
WWE News: Latest Playlist Looks at Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Five Facts With Dolph Ziggler
July 27, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s road to SummerSlam. You can check out the episode below, described as follows:
“Watch the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam 2021 to 2022, featuring their championship clashes, returns and more over the last year.”
– A new WWE short features five facts with Dolph Ziggler:
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Expectations For Stephanie McMahon Running WWE, Triple H Being In Charge Of Talent Relations
- Tony Khan On Whether WWE’s Change in Management Makes Working With Them More Likely
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’