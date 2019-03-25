WWE Launches New Superstars For Hope Online Auction, Includes Experiences With Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon

WWE has officially launched a new “Superstars for Hope” online auction with the proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The auction includes exclusive WWE experiences with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, Becky Lynch and more. Here’s the press release:

STAMFORD, Conn., March 25, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the launch of this year’s Superstars for Hope campaign, a global online auction at Charitybuzz.com, featuring unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Beginning today until Tuesday, April 9, fans can visit www.charitybuzz.com/wwe to bid on exclusive WWE experiences with Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan and Becky Lynch, as well as backstage opportunities at WrestleMania, Survivor Series, and more.

“WWE is dedicated to using the power of our brand and platforms to leave a lasting, positive impression on our youth,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “We are proud to once again partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America during the Superstars for Hope campaign to continue their efforts to help put young people on the path to great futures.”

“WWE continues to provide memorable experiences for our kids and teens,” says Jim Clark, president & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “The Superstars for Hope fundraiser has become very beneficial for our youth. With WWE’s support, kids and teens will have the tools and skills to eradicate bullying in their communities.”

WWE and Charitybuzz have worked together to raise nearly $2 million for various nonprofit organizations over the past seven years.

The online auction highlights include:

A meet & greet with Vince McMahon before a WWE event.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch taking over your Twitter account for a day.

Tour of WWE Headquarters hosted by Stephanie McMahon.

Meet WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart at Hogan’s Beach Restaurant in Tampa, FL.

Lunch with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair & WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair

Meet NY Yankees star pitcher CC Sabathia and attend a Yankees Game as a VIP guest.

Private Boxing Workout with 5-time Champion Evander Holyfield.

Takeover the field at MetLife Stadium with a rookie minicamp for 50 people.

Private suite to a New Jersey Devils game.

Private suite for the Iron Maiden concert at Barclays Center.

Visit www.charitybuzz.com/wwe through Tuesday, April 9, to see the full list of experiences and donate for your chance to win.