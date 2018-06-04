WWE Launches Performance Center Website, Triple H Comments

WWE launched a new website for their Performance Center today, which you can check out here. Triple H spoke with Sports Illustrated about it, here are some highlights…

triple H on The New Website: “If you want a career in the WWE, here is how to go about it,” said Levesque. “There is advice on what to expect at tryouts and testimonials from people who have careers in WWE. It’s all about creating the pathway, and this will really open the faucet and allow talent to flood in from a global level.”

Triple H on Starting he Developmental System “Vince has it ingrained in this company that we never rest on our laurels,” said Levesque. “That mentality of ‘We’re the best and no one is going to touch us’ is the kind of arrogance that leads to your demise. There is always room to grow, always room to learn more and improve what you’re doing. That is necessary for us to be able to grow as a brand and as a company. I thought that we were a victim of our own success,” said Levesque. “The indies had dried up, and there was no system to find new talent. Shortly after that, Vince asked me to start that system.”

Triple H on reaching talent globally: “We’re recruiting globally, finding stars around the world,” said Levesque. “WWE is this global product that is seen everywhere and has massive appeal, almost on a level where there is nothing quite like that. American football does not translate a lot overseas, cricket doesn’t translate everywhere in the world. Soccer is probably the closest to it, but we have this amazing product that is globally massive. Seventy percent of our viewership across all our platforms comes from outside of the US. We want to keep the world engaged.”