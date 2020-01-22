wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Launches Twitch Channel, Top Ten Royal Rumble Double Eliminations, Johnny Gargano and Tegan Nox Play Star Wars Jedi
January 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has launched their own channel on Twitch, which will feature episodes of The Bump, WWE PPV kickoff shows and more. You can find the new Twitch channel here.
– WWE has released a new edition of WWE Top Ten, which looks at the best Royal Rumble double-eliminations.
– A new video from UpUpDownDown features Johnny Gargano and Tegan Nox playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
