wrestling / News

WWE Launching New Peacock Series This Is Awesome On Friday

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE This Is Awesome Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the launch of a new Peacock series, This Is Awesome for the start of SummerSlam weekend. WWE has released a trailer for the news series, which premieres on June 29th on Peacock and WWE Network. The first episode will be looking at the “Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments.”

You can see the full trailer for the series below, which is described as follows:

“Celebrate WWE’s awesome history with host Greg Miller and WWE Superstars as they relive the moments that made you chant, “This is Awesome” in an all-new series premiering this Friday exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

This Is Awesome, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading