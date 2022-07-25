wrestling / News
WWE Launching New Peacock Series This Is Awesome On Friday
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced the launch of a new Peacock series, This Is Awesome for the start of SummerSlam weekend. WWE has released a trailer for the news series, which premieres on June 29th on Peacock and WWE Network. The first episode will be looking at the “Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments.”
You can see the full trailer for the series below, which is described as follows:
“Celebrate WWE’s awesome history with host Greg Miller and WWE Superstars as they relive the moments that made you chant, “This is Awesome” in an all-new series premiering this Friday exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”
