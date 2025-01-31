wrestling / News
WWE Legend Reportedly Telling People He Was Contacted For Royal Rumble Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
January 31, 2025
Royal Rumble time usually means surprises, and lots of speculation about who will show up over the weekend. Fightful Select reports that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has told people close to him that WWE contacted him to take part in something related to this weekend’s Royal Rumble event. However, it is unknown if this is about the Rumble match itself or something else. Angle is already set for Wrestlecon, which also takes place in Indianapolis.
