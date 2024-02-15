WWE News: A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography Marathon, Lineup For Today’s Main Event, WWE’s Valentine’s Day Message

– A&E is set to air a WWE Legends Biography marathon on Sunday with the following schedule:

* 1 PM: Charlotte Flair

* 2 PM: Rey Mysterio

* 4 PM: Edge

* 6 PM: Goldberg

* 8 PM: The nWo

* 10 PM: Steve Austin

– WWE has a new episode of WWE Main Event today with the following matches:

* Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green

* Akira Tozawa vs. Dante Chen

– WWE sent a Valentine’s Day message last night showing the couples in the company.