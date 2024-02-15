wrestling / News

WWE News: A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography Marathon, Lineup For Today’s Main Event, WWE’s Valentine’s Day Message

February 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Biography: WWE Legends A&E Image Credit: A&E

– A&E is set to air a WWE Legends Biography marathon on Sunday with the following schedule:

* 1 PM: Charlotte Flair
* 2 PM: Rey Mysterio
* 4 PM: Edge
* 6 PM: Goldberg
* 8 PM: The nWo
* 10 PM: Steve Austin

– WWE has a new episode of WWE Main Event today with the following matches:

* Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green
* Akira Tozawa vs. Dante Chen

– WWE sent a Valentine’s Day message last night showing the couples in the company.

