WWE News: A&E Airing WWE Legends Biography Marathon, Lineup For Today’s Main Event, WWE’s Valentine’s Day Message
February 15, 2024 | Posted by
– A&E is set to air a WWE Legends Biography marathon on Sunday with the following schedule:
* 1 PM: Charlotte Flair
* 2 PM: Rey Mysterio
* 4 PM: Edge
* 6 PM: Goldberg
* 8 PM: The nWo
* 10 PM: Steve Austin
– WWE has a new episode of WWE Main Event today with the following matches:
* Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green
* Akira Tozawa vs. Dante Chen
– WWE sent a Valentine’s Day message last night showing the couples in the company.
Happy Valentine’s Day from the couples of WWE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VjjQoi6HDt
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2024
