WWE News: Note On Legends Filming At Performance Center, Release Date For Karrion Kross’ Memoir

– Several WWE legends filmed at the WWE Performance Center last week. PWInsider reports that The Undertaker, Mickie James, Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman all filmed content last week at the facility for future A&E projects.

Bischoff and Waltman were at the PC for last week’s episode of WWE NXT and appeared on the show.

– The site also reports that Karrion Kross’ memoir Life is Fighting is set to release on August 5th, 2025. The memoir will be released in paperback form.