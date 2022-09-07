WWE News: Lex Luger Names His Toughest Torture Rack Ever, Sami Zayn Reacts to Solo Sikoa’s Main Roster Arrival

– Lex Luger recently revealed which of the Torture Racks he performed in his career was the toughest. The WCW and WWE alumnus retweeted a clip from the WWE Network promoting his episode of WWE Icons that showed him administering his submission finisher to Road Block, aka Joseph D’Acquisto. The match took place on the October 21st, 1996 of WCW Nitro.

Luger retweeted the clip, adding:

“My toughest Torture Rack EVER!!!

#NeverGiveUp”

– Sami Zayn seems less than pleased that there’s a new member of The Bloodline on WWE’s main roster and it’s not him. Zayn, who has been an honorary member of the stable on WWE TV, shared the promo for this week’s Smackdown that featured Solo Sikoa’s main roster debut at Clash of the Castle as he helped Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre. Zayn kept his commentary quite short, writing simply, “wtf”: