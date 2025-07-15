– WWE released a new clip from WWE LFG featuring Haze Jameson, a protege of Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray), debuting against Sirena Linton:

– The WCW YouTube channel released a vintage Monday Nitro clip from July 15, 1996, where Hollywood Hulk Hogan explains why he joined the New World Order (nWo):

– Bestselling author Gabby Bernstein was the guest on The Nikki & Brie Show this week:

On this episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the twins welcome one of their biggest inspirations — #1 New York Times bestselling author and spiritual teacher Gabby Bernstein — for a vulnerable, healing, and powerfully transformative conversation. With her newest book Self Help, Gabby is guiding readers through the process of healing their inner world, and in this episode, she takes Nikki & Brie (and all of us!) on that journey in real time.

Together, they unpack what it means to check in instead of check out, how to identify your inner child’s voice, and the lifelong miracle of learning to live from a place of calm and self-connection. Nikki & Brie share their personal people-pleasing patterns, explore the roots of their triggers, and get real about the emotional weight that comes with doing it ALL. Gabby’s tools—rooted in compassion and spiritual connection—leave all of us feeling more grounded, courageous, and seen.

Whether you’re navigating career, motherhood, burnout, or simply seeking a more peaceful path forward, this episode is a warm reminder that healing is possible, the Universe has your back, and you’re always more supported than you think. Press play to meet your inner child with love—and maybe even change your life. ✨