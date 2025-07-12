wrestling / News

WWE LFG Coaches To Appear At July 22nd Episode of WWE NXT

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE LFG Season 2 Image Credit: A&E

The coaches of WWE LFG are set to appear on the July 22nd episode of WWE NXT in Houston. This will include regular NXT commetnator Booker T, as well as Bully Ray, Michelle McCool and The Undertaker. The episode aires from the 713 Music Hall. No other matches or segments have been announced at this time.

