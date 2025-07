WWE taped a match for WWE LFG last night before their NXT taping at the Performance Center. There were also dark matches that took place. You can find results for both below, via PWinsider:

Dark Matches:

* Kendal Grey def. Nikkita Lyons

* Myles Borne def. Edris Enofe

LFG Taping:

* Harlem Lewis def. Drake Morreaux