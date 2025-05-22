wrestling / News
WWE LFG Season Finale Rating Holds Steady, Audience Up
May 22, 2025 | Posted by
Sunday’s WWE LFG season finale saw its rating hold steady, with the viewership up. Sunday’s show bought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 151,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are even with and up 4.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.03 demo rating and audience of 149,000 viewers.
The show’s demo rating remained tied with last week for the best since the first episode on May 4th had a 0.04, while the audience was the best since the April 6th episode had 159,000.
The first season of WWE LFG averaged a 0.034 demo rating and 146,000 viewers.
