WWE LFG ‘Meet the Legends’ Sneak Peek
February 12, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE revealed a new “Meet the Legends” sneak peek for WWE LFG. These are the legends who will preside over the show, including The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray). WWE LFG debuts on Sunday, February 16 on A&E.
