wrestling / News

WWE LFG ‘Meet the Legends’ Sneak Peek

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE LFG Logo Spoiler Image Credit: WWE

– WWE revealed a new “Meet the Legends” sneak peek for WWE LFG. These are the legends who will preside over the show, including The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray). WWE LFG debuts on Sunday, February 16 on A&E.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE LFG, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading