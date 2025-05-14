WWE LFG Spoilers From Last Night’s NXT TV Tapings

– PWInsider reports that WWE filmed two matches for an upcoming episode of WWE LFG at last night’s NXT TV tapings. Here are some of the results:

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were on the commentary team.

* Zena Sterling beat Penina Tuilaepa. WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) and Michelle McCool watched the match from the crow’s nest area.

* Harlem Lewis came out to cut a promo, mentioning being on Season 2 of LFG. Anthony Luke interrupted his promo, and they got into a war of words, also bringing up their girlfriends. They set up a match between the two for next week’s show.

* In the second match, Drake Morreaux beat Elijah Holyfield. The Undertaker and Bully Ray watched the match. After the match, a brawl reportedly broke out between Morreaux and Holyfield, with with security breaking the two men up. Drake then hit a dive from the top rope. However, Holyfield moved out of the way, and Morreaux landed some of the members of the security team.