WWE taped more content for upcoming episodes of WWE LFG last night at the Performance Center before NXT. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Bayley Humphrey def. Summer Sorrell. Undertaker and Michelle McCool watched the match.

* Sirena Linton def. Haze Jameson. Bubba Ray Dudley and Booker T watched the match.

* Anthony Luke cut a promo before Dante Chen interrupted. They brawled and Dante cleared Luke from the ring.