WWE News: License Global Showcases WWE, Booker T on List of 10 Dream Matches

– License Global has a cover story feature on WWE for its latest issue, documenting on how WWE has grown its licensing program over decades and seeks to appeal to fans across the world.

Company SVP of Consumer Products Sarah Cummins stated in the article: “We’re fortunate to have such a robust following. We’re very mindful and thoughtful about the omnichannel world that we all now live in. WWE thinks about how best to serve our fans and to listen to them about what they want. We intend to give our fans an opportunity to continue to participate with our product.”

Cummins also discussed how the company has focused on special Superstar and Ringsider experiences, where fans can have Meet & Greets with Superstars. She added, “We have a strong direct-to-consumer business between our e-commerce and live events. But nothing replaces the feeling of a WWE Superstar who touches the fan firsthand.”

– During a recent edition of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T ran down a list published by The Sportster, listing 10 dream matches for Booker T that fans never got to see. Booker T gave his thoughts on each match on the list, which you can view below.