WWE Reportedly Lifts Ban on Using Term ‘Belts’ for Championship Titles

– As previously reported, it’s long been noted that Vince McMahon hates the idea of World Wrestling Entertainment Championship titles being referred to as “belts.” As a result, referring to titles as “belts” in WWE has apparently been among the promotion’s forbidden terms in recent years, including the words “wrestling” and “wrestlers,” even though the letters W-W-E stands for “World Wrestling Entertainment.” It appears that stance has now changed in the company, at least regarding to using the term “belts.” During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted the ban in WWE on the word “belts” was lifted, since Becky Lynch is now calling herself “Becky 2 Belts.”

Additionally, WWE is also using the term for Becky Lynch for promotion and advertising purposes. According to Meltzer, Vince McMahon apparently changed his mind about the term, but he added that McMahon could easily change his mind again.

It was reported last March that city officials were sent a list of “do’s and don’ts” for the WrestleMania 36 announcement press conference. The list included that officials should not call the WWE Championship or titles with the words “belt” or traps. It was also stated that officials should refer to the wrestlers as WWE Superstars and not “professional wrestlers.”