wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Likely To Work More With TNA After Jordynne Grace’s NXT Appearance
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
A new report says that WWE is likely set to work with TNA more following Jordynne Grace’s appearance on NXT. As noted, Grace appeared on this week’s NXT and was announced as Roxanne Perez’s opponent for NXT Battleground. Grace is the current TNA Knockouts Champion, and is set to compete on next week’s episode of NXT.
According to PWInsider, the belief among those backstage is that there will be some kind of NXT representation on future TNA events as well. There’s no word on specifics, including how many appearances might happen and whether it could be anyone beyond Perez.
TNA’s next tapings are Against All Odds on June 14th and a TV taping on June 15th. It is not confirmed that any NXT appearances are set for either of this at this time.
