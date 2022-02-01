wrestling / News
WWE News: Lilly Returns to Alexa Bliss on Raw, New Veer Is Coming Vignette
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Alexa Bliss got a visit from her friend Lilly during her therapy session on this week’s WWE Raw. As you can see in the clip below, Bliss spoke with her therapist about how Lilly was real and the therapist suggested that Lilly could return, then pulled out a replica doll from WWE Shop. He made it clear it wasn’t the “real” Lilly, but Bliss didn’t seem to register that.
– Veer is still coming to Raw (some day), as he got a new vignette on tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Announces End of Relationship With Wendy Barlow
- Ask 411 Wrestling: How Many Men Did Bret Hart Defend Titles Against?
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title