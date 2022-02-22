WWE News: Lineup For This Week’s The Bump, Drew McIntyre’s Memoir Released in Softcover

– The lineup is set for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, with Damian Priest and more set to appear. WWE announced on Tuesday that Priest, Titus O’Neil and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons will be on this week’s show, which airs Wednesday at 10 AM ET on Peacock and WWE Digital Platforms:

– PWInsider reports that Drew McIntyre’s memoir A Chosen Destiny was released in paperback today. The book is described as follows: