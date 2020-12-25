wrestling / News

WWE News: Lineup for Tonight’s Smackdown & 205 Live, Four Things to Know Before Smackdown

December 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

– WWE is bringing Smackdown and 205 Live to fans tonight as per usual, and updated lineups for both are online. The announced lineup for Smackdown, which airs on FOX, is as follows:

* WWE Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Lumberjack Match: Sami Zayn vs. Big E.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Bayley & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

Meanwhile, the lineup for 205 Live, which airs after Smackdown on WWE Network, is:

* Mansoor vs. Raul Mendoza
* Chase Parker vs. Samir Singh

– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s Smackdown, with four things to know before the show. You can see that here.

