wrestling / News
WWE News: Lineup for Tonight’s Smackdown & 205 Live, Four Things to Know Before Smackdown
December 25, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is bringing Smackdown and 205 Live to fans tonight as per usual, and updated lineups for both are online. The announced lineup for Smackdown, which airs on FOX, is as follows:
* WWE Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Lumberjack Match: Sami Zayn vs. Big E.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Asuka vs. Bayley & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
* Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso
Meanwhile, the lineup for 205 Live, which airs after Smackdown on WWE Network, is:
* Mansoor vs. Raul Mendoza
* Chase Parker vs. Samir Singh
– WWE has posted a preview for tonight’s Smackdown, with four things to know before the show. You can see that here.
More Trending Stories
- Nidia Explains Why She Came Back To WWE In 2016 for Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Mike Chioda Recalls Story Of Vince McMahon Doing Donuts With WWE Production Truck
- Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him
- Rob Van Dam Remembers Upsetting Gorilla Monsoon Back When He Was An Enhancement Talent