WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s UK Live Event, Jeff Jarrett Recalls Hall of Fame Induction

WWE is kicking off their latest European tour in Newcastle, England tonight, and an updated card is available. You can see the lineup below for the show, per PWInsider:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

* RK-Bro vs. The Usos

* Also appearing: Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Ricochet, Gunther, and more

