WWE News: Lineup For Tonight’s UK Live Event, Jeff Jarrett Recalls Hall of Fame Induction
WWE is kicking off their latest European tour in Newcastle, England tonight, and an updated card is available. You can see the lineup below for the show, per PWInsider:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks
* RK-Bro vs. The Usos
* Also appearing: Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Naomi, Ricochet, Gunther, and more
– The latest episode of Jeff Jarrett’s My World podcast is available via YouTube. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
“This show will take listeners on a journey not only through Jeff Jarrett’s Hall of Fame career as an in-ring performer but also his time as a promoter and company owner. Alongside Conrad Thompson, wrestling’s self-proclaimed “King of the Mountain” will look back at the Jarrett family history in the sports entertainment business that dates to 1946, his personal accomplishments, and his forays into company ownership with the creation of NWA Total Nonstop Action (now known as Impact Wrestling) and Global Force Wrestling. “
