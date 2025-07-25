wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Lineups For Both Nights Of SummerSlam
WWE has announced the lineups for each night of next weekend’s SummerSlam PPV. The company announced, in a match reveal special hosted by Sam Roberts & Megan Morant, the following card for night one and night two of the PPV, which airs August 2nd and 3rd and aies live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
Night One
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill
* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two
* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countouts Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria
If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again.
* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Pays Tribute to Hulk Hogan, Says He Was A Childhood Hero
- Mick Foley Recalls Patching Things Up With Hulk Hogan, Says He ‘Electrified A Crowd Like No Other’
- Kevin Nash Explains Why Sting Woudn’t Have Worked As Well As nWo’s Third Man
- Latest On Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s WWE Contract Statuses