WWE Reveals Lineups For Both Nights Of SummerSlam

WWE has announced the lineups for each night of next weekend’s SummerSlam PPV. The company announced, in a match reveal special hosted by Sam Roberts & Megan Morant, the following card for night one and night two of the PPV, which airs August 2nd and 3rd and aies live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

Night One

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countouts Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again.

* WWE United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu