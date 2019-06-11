wrestling / News
WWE News: New Lio Rush Vignette Appears to Build to NXT Return, Regal Remembers Dusty, The Revival, More
June 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Lio Rush posted another new vignette on Twitter. PWInsider is still reporting that Lio is headed back to NXT.
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) June 10, 2019
– The Revival are ready to clink again.
🤑 ✌🏼 🥂 🕶 #FTR#BestTagTeamInTheWorld #TopGuys #2Time pic.twitter.com/Usk1qgfimk
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) June 11, 2019
– William Regal remembers Dusty Rhodes on the four year anniversary of his passing.
4 years ago today the world lost a one of a kind human being. From 25 Jan ‘93 until that time Dusty Rhodes was at times my boss, mentor,friend and person who I enjoyed the company of as much as anyone. He allowed me to create, enjoy and laugh. I miss him . pic.twitter.com/RLQyrmX3UG
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 11, 2019
