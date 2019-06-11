wrestling / News

WWE News: New Lio Rush Vignette Appears to Build to NXT Return, Regal Remembers Dusty, The Revival, More

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Lio Rush posted another new vignette on Twitter. PWInsider is still reporting that Lio is headed back to NXT.

– The Revival are ready to clink again.

– William Regal remembers Dusty Rhodes on the four year anniversary of his passing.

