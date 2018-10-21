WWE News: Lio Rush Surprises Bobby Lashley With a Maserati, Becky Lynch Claims She Fought to be Champion, and Killian Dain vs. Shelton Benjamin on UpUpDownDown

– Lio Rush had a nice surprise for Bobby Lashley today, showing that they would ride in style with a Maserati. You can check out the videos of Rush surprising Lashley with their new ride below.

This is what the #ManOfTheHour got for the big man. It’s time to start riding around in style @fightbobby . If you’re going to roll with me, you got to roll in the RIGHT WAY. @wwe pic.twitter.com/FY0eJxQk4f — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) October 21, 2018

– Becky Lynch shared a new tweet and photo today showing a quote from her that says, “I wasn’t born to be a champion. I fought to be a champion.” She posted the tweet with the hashtag, “#IAmTheman.” You can check out the tweet below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring Killian Dain vs. Shelton Benjamin for his Tekken 7 tournament. You can check out that video below.