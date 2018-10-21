Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Lio Rush Surprises Bobby Lashley With a Maserati, Becky Lynch Claims She Fought to be Champion, and Killian Dain vs. Shelton Benjamin on UpUpDownDown

October 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bobby Lashley Lio Rush Raw 10818

– Lio Rush had a nice surprise for Bobby Lashley today, showing that they would ride in style with a Maserati. You can check out the videos of Rush surprising Lashley with their new ride below.

– Becky Lynch shared a new tweet and photo today showing a quote from her that says, “I wasn’t born to be a champion. I fought to be a champion.” She posted the tweet with the hashtag, “#IAmTheman.” You can check out the tweet below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring Killian Dain vs. Shelton Benjamin for his Tekken 7 tournament. You can check out that video below.

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading