WWE Lists Job Opening For New Social Media Manager

September 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has a new open position for a social media manager. The company posted a listing on Wednesday for a Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support.

The opening is described as follows:

Social Media Manager – Talent & Executive Support
WWE is seeking an enthusiastic, detail-orientated Social Media Manager to oversee the content production, programming and maintenance of select WWE talent and executive social media accounts. This position will play a key role within WWE Media, collaborating across multiple departments on a day-to-day basis to deliver timely, quality social media content.

Responsibilities:
* Manage day-to-day content production and programming efforts for select WWE talent and executives.
* Lead communication between WWE Media and its internal and external partners, with a special focus on WWE executive and talent social media deliverables.
* Oversee executive social media content calendars specific to their own voices, while adapting based on current events, industry news, or internal messaging for public consumption.
* Track social media content performance and clearly communicate insights to account stakeholders.
* Monitor social media trends and identify opportunities applicable to WWE talent and executives.
* Keep current with WWE programming, storylines, talent, brands and products.
* Independently generate grammatically accurate and polished copy with minimal edits required.

Qualifications:
* 5+ years of social/digital content creation and account management across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.
* Knowledge and understanding of the latest trends in social media creation, platforms and consumption.
* Proven track record of displaying professional maturity, leading by example and managing talent with discretion.
* Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-based, ever-changing environment.
* Must be able to work non-traditional schedule, including nights and weekends
* Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, Digital/Social Media, or related field of study.
* Impeccable grammar and diction required.
* Familiarity with analytic tools and metric tracking (e.g. Sprinklr, ListenFirst, Conviva, etc.).
* Knowledgeable about current and past WWE TV shows, products, talent and storylines.

