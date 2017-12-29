wrestling / News
WWE Lists The Top 10 Most Underrated Matches of 2017 Featuring Randy Orton, Neville, Kairi Sane, More
– WWE has posted a list of the most underrated matches of 2017. The list includes matches from Randy Orton, Neville, Kairi Sane, Dolph Ziggler and more. You can see the matches below, including videos:
* Randy Orton vs. Harper (WWE Elimination Chamber)
* Neville vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (WWE Fastlane)
* Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James — Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE TLC)
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler (SmackDown LIVE, June 20)
* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)
* Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman — Last Man Standing Match (Raw, Jan. 2)
* Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Lumberjack Match (Raw, Oct. 9)
* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (SmackDown LIVE, June 27)
* Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews (WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Semifinals)
* Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair (Mae Young Classic Second Round)