WWE Lists Viking Raiders Under Different Name on Fan Council Survey

– WWE just can’t seem to figure out what the Viking Raiders’ name is going to be, as they managed to get another name floating around for the team. As the Heel By Nature Twitter account noted, the latest Fan Council Survey has a question about the Superstar Shakeup moves from last week and it lists the team as the “Viking Warriors.”

This is the third variation on the name that WWE has had for the team. They were initially known as the Viking Experience when they debuted on Raw, a name that was heavily panned by fans. The company changed the team’s name to the Viking Raiders on Monday.

It’s entirely possible that this is simply a typo or miscommunication; their WWE Superstars profile still lists them as the Viking Raiders.