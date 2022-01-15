wrestling / News

WWE News: Lita Confronted By Charlotte Flair on Smackdown, Sheamus Defeats Ricochet

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Lita’s return to WWE Smackdown found the Hall of Famer confronted by Charlotte Flair. You can see a clip from the segment below, which saw Charlotte take shots at Lita. After some back and forth, Lita took Flair out with a Twist of Fate:

– WWE also posted a clip of Sheamus’ win over Ricochet on tonight’s show:

