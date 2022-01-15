wrestling / News
WWE News: Lita Confronted By Charlotte Flair on Smackdown, Sheamus Defeats Ricochet
January 15, 2022
– Lita’s return to WWE Smackdown found the Hall of Famer confronted by Charlotte Flair. You can see a clip from the segment below, which saw Charlotte take shots at Lita. After some back and forth, Lita took Flair out with a Twist of Fate:
Lita wasn’t even fazed by @MsCharlotteWWE’s interruption! #SmackDown @AmyDumas pic.twitter.com/S1aI2qAc2k
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022
– WWE also posted a clip of Sheamus’ win over Ricochet on tonight’s show:
A perfectly-timed BROGUE KICK spells disaster for @KingRicochet on #SmackDown! @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/4jFarNxXFn
— WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2022