WWE News: Lita Takes Down Becky Lynch On Raw, Bobby Lashley Sends Brock Lesnar a Message

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lita WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Lita got one over on her rival Becky Lynch on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see a clip of Lita taking down the Raw Women’s Champion ahead of their title match at Elimination Chamber on February 19th:

– WWE posted a clip of Bobby Lashley’s promo on tonight’s show, described as follows:

The All Mighty WWE Champion and MVP tell Brock Lesnar and the rest of the Elimination Chamber competitors exactly how the match will go for Bobby Lashley.

