WWE News: Lita Takes Down Becky Lynch On Raw, Bobby Lashley Sends Brock Lesnar a Message
February 8, 2022
– Lita got one over on her rival Becky Lynch on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see a clip of Lita taking down the Raw Women’s Champion ahead of their title match at Elimination Chamber on February 19th:
– WWE posted a clip of Bobby Lashley’s promo on tonight’s show, described as follows:
The All Mighty WWE Champion and MVP tell Brock Lesnar and the rest of the Elimination Chamber competitors exactly how the match will go for Bobby Lashley.
