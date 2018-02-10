Various News: WWE Superstars Read to Children at Elementary School, The Great Khali Announces Tour for Australia and New Zealand

– WGNO ABC in New Orleans, Louisiana ran a story this week on Dana Warrior and WWE Superstars sucha s Mark Henry, Kassius Ohno, and Sage Beckett reading to over 100 students at the Harold Keller Elementary School earlier this week. You can check out a video on the story released by WGNO ABC below.

The event was done to promote literacy for children ahead WWE’s WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans coming up in April. Dana Warrior commented on the function, “I look at every one of their faces and I swear to you, I really remember them. They mean something to me when I look in their eyes and I am able to tell them, you can do anything in your life if you will educate yourself.”

– Per TheGreatKhaliTour.com, former WWE Superstar The Great Khali is set to tour Australia in late March and early April. More details and ticket information are available at the website.