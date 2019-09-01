wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Teases New Look, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Biana Belair and Velveteen Dream, Sasha Banks Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas
September 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared a video on her Twitter account earlier today where it appears she’s cutting her hair. You can check out that clip below. Liv Morgan last appeared on TV on the July 16 edition of Smackdown Live in a losing effort to Charlotte Flair.
– WWE.com released the picks for the top Superstar Instagram photos for the week, including Bianca Belair, Velveteen Dream, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring some new artwork for Canvas 2 Canvas. You can check out that video below.
