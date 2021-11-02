wrestling / News

WWE News: Liv Morgan Confronts Becky Lynch on Raw, RKBro Gets Remixed Theme

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Liv Morgan

– Liv Morgan stepped to Becky Lynch on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Following her title retention against Bianca Belair on tonight’s show, Lynch was interviewed backstage and Morgan walked in to confront her, as you can see below:

– RKBro got a remixed theme song, as you can check out in the below tweet. The theme song is a new take on Orton’s theme:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading