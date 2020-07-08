wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan’s Entrance Theme Released, Bella Twins Sign With New Agency
– WWE has posted Liv Morgan’s entrance theme online. You can check out Morgan’s “Nah Nah” below via the WWE Music YouTube account:
– The Bella Twins have signed with Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment, per Deadline. The agency will represent the twins in their non-WWE interests.
“We’re excited to welcome Brie and Nikki to the SMAC family,” said Strahan and Schwartz-Morini in a statement. “They are incredibly talented, versatile and encompass the same work ethic that we pride ourselves on and value most. We look forward to joining forces to help expand on the incredible foundation they’ve already built for their growing empire.”
