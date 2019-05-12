wrestling / News
WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Include Liv Morgan and Matt Riddle, Playlist Showcases Goldberg, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Andre the Giant Artwork
May 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new list of the top 25 WWE Superstar Instagram photos for this week. You can check out some of those photos below. This week’s selection includes Liv Morgan and Matt Riddle.
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video showcasing Goldberg’s Greatest Moments. You can check out that video in the player below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring new artwork of Andre the Giant. You can check out that video below.
