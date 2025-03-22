wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Beats Jade Cargill On Smackdown With Naomi’s Help, Vignette For Mystery Luchador Airs Again
– Liv Morgan was able to pick up a win over Jade Cargill on WWE Smackdown after Naomi got involved. Friday night’s episode saw Morgan seek revenge for Cargill after she and Raquel Rodriguez were blamed for the attack on Cargill. Morgan was able to get the win after Naomi came out and hit Cargill with one of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles while the referee was distracted by Rodriguez.
Naomi then attacked Cargill and knocked her onto the commentary booth.
– The mystery luchador teaser aired for a second week in a row on tonight’s show. As reported, Rey Fenix has signed with WWE though the company has not confirmed that Fenix is the person being teased.
