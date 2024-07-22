wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Memes Her Revenge Tour, New CM Punk & Larry Shirts
– Liv Morgan has given her revenge tour the meme treatment. The WWE Women’s World Champion’s revenge tour against Rhea Ripley is headed toward SummerSlam, where she will defend her title against the Judgment Day member. Morgan posted to Twitter on Monday to share a pic of her in the famed Disaster Girl meme:
– WWE has announced three new CM Punk shirts, two of which are Larry-themed, as you can see below. Punk is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.
CM Punk has 3 NEW authentic tees available at #WWEShop! #WWE @CMPunk
