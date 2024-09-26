wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan On Peter Rosenberg’s Show, CM Punk Talks NXT
– Liv Morgan made an appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s show to talk about WWE Bad Blood and more. You can see Morgan’s appearance on Rosenberg Wrestling below:
– CM Punk spoke with 103.5 KISS FM about his appearance on NXT’s CW debut next week and more:
