WWE Reportedly Planning Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Rematch For SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly planning to give Ronda Rousey her rematch between Liv Morgan at WWE Summerslam. As noted last night, Morgan cashed in her newly-won Money in the Bank briefcase on Rousey after the latter beat Natalya, capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship. A new report from F4W Online notes that the current plan is for Rousey to challenge Morgan for the title at the July 30th PPV.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio this morning that most people “figured it would be Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam and it’s not.”

There’s still no word on when Flair might return to the ring; she has been off TV since an injury angle was used to write her off at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair is advertised for an upcoming WWE live event in August.