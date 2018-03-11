wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Hypes Ruby Riott’s Title Shot Tonight, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The Balor Club Artwork
March 11, 2018 | Posted by
– Liv Morgan posted a tweet earlier today on Ruby Riott, who she believes will become Smackdown women’s champion tonight at Fastlane. You can check out Liv Morgan’s tweet below.
Today, my beloved @RubyRiottWWE brings that smackdown live women’s championship to the #RiottSquad ….. #AndNEW #Fastlane
— LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 11, 2018
– WWE released this week’s latest Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features Rob Schamberger creating new artwork for The Balor Club. You can check out the new video in the player below.