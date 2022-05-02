wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 5.1.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia with the Raw Women’s Championship defended in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
#WWEFairfax Sunday Stunner was easily PPV worthy got to see all of my favourite raw superstars @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @AJStylesOrg @YaOnlyLivvOnce and the American Nightmare @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/ERz7shBbEs
— jake the snake (@lakersfan8_24) May 2, 2022
* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory def. Finn Balor
* Omos def. Reggie
* AJ Styles def. Damian Priest by DQ
* MizT V segment with special guests Kevin Owens and Ezekiel
* The Miz def. Ezekiel
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
ive loved @CodyRhodes since i was 10 years old, im 20 now and finally get to see him in real life 🙂 #WWEFairfax pic.twitter.com/e6VWvu2K8i
— maliyah (@petertinglez) May 2, 2022
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan
“Once a loser, always a loser” @RheaRipley_WWE #WWEFairfax #SundayStunner pic.twitter.com/XFcCk0YoiD
— Tateana (@Tateana_ToLoved) May 2, 2022
oh heyyyy❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 @RheaRipley_WWE #wwefairfax pic.twitter.com/8tPyvLM4oW
— sisi✨ (@pumpkinsznnn) May 2, 2022
Omg 😍 #WWEFairfax@RheaRipley_WWE & @BeckyLynchWWE
📸 : Twitter pic.twitter.com/oQn9xhQuMR
— Rhea Ripley 👹👑 (@Rheas_Nightmare) May 2, 2022
