wrestling / News

WWE Live Event Results 5.1.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia with the Raw Women’s Championship defended in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory def. Finn Balor

* Omos def. Reggie

* AJ Styles def. Damian Priest by DQ

* MizT V segment with special guests Kevin Owens and Ezekiel

* The Miz def. Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading