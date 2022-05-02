WWE Live Event Results 5.1.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia with the Raw Women’s Championship defended in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory def. Finn Balor

* Omos def. Reggie

* AJ Styles def. Damian Priest by DQ

* MizT V segment with special guests Kevin Owens and Ezekiel

* The Miz def. Ezekiel

* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

ive loved @CodyRhodes since i was 10 years old, im 20 now and finally get to see him in real life 🙂 #WWEFairfax pic.twitter.com/e6VWvu2K8i — maliyah (@petertinglez) May 2, 2022

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan