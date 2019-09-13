wrestling / News

WWE Live Event in Tennessee Postponed Due To Water Main Break

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Logo New

– WWE’s live event in Chattanooga, TN has been postponed due to a water main break in the area. The show has been rescheduled for January 19, 2020.

Tonight’s live event was scheduled to feature superstars from the Raw brand.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading