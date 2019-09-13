wrestling / News
WWE Live Event in Tennessee Postponed Due To Water Main Break
September 13, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s live event in Chattanooga, TN has been postponed due to a water main break in the area. The show has been rescheduled for January 19, 2020.
UPDATE: Due to a water main break that has resulted in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga being without water service, WWE has RESCHEDULED tonight’s live event at the Mackenzie Arena at UTC to Sunday, January 19, 2020..
— David Carroll (@DAVIDCARROLL3) September 13, 2019
Tonight’s live event was scheduled to feature superstars from the Raw brand.
