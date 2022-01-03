wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 01.02.22: The New Day Wins Main Event Handicap Match
WWE held a live event last night at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, NC, with the New Day in a handicap match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Body Slam:
* Rick Boogs def. Austin Theory
* Natalya def. Nikki ASH
* Rhea Ripley def. Natalya
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. The Miz
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks
* The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) & Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) via DQ when Rollins used a chair. Lashley walked out on the New Day.
* No DQ: The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)
The Drip God himself 💧 @WWERollins has arrived here in #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/VKHl4LZYvR
— WildBoySteve-0 (@PhillyBoySteve0) January 3, 2022
Unstoppable Queen @MsCharlotteWWE ♛💎 #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/IgDMphpLYw
— Charlotte Flair | Philippines (@kateloveschar) January 3, 2022
@BeckyLynchWWE didn’t want to be in Fayetteville! 😂 #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/OfCchxkRW5
— Cherry🍒Broken Dreams/Thee Redheaded Mama Claymore (@JustTtlyCherry) January 3, 2022
More pics of Sasha tonight in #Wwefayetteville pic.twitter.com/Z8cdnv75XN
— BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022
Omg I love @YaOnlyLivvOnce so much 🤩🥺😍💙 #WWEFayetteville pic.twitter.com/0vRkCOfoCD
— WildBoySteve-0 (@PhillyBoySteve0) January 3, 2022
