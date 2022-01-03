WWE Live Event Results 01.02.22: The New Day Wins Main Event Handicap Match

WWE held a live event last night at the Crown Arena in Fayetteville, NC, with the New Day in a handicap match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Body Slam:

* Rick Boogs def. Austin Theory

* Natalya def. Nikki ASH

* Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. The Miz

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) & Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) via DQ when Rollins used a chair. Lashley walked out on the New Day.

* No DQ: The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) def. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)