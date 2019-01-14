wrestling / News
WWE Live Event Results 01.13.19 From Huntsville, AL – John Cena vs. Baron Corbin Headlines
WWE held a live event last night in Huntsville, Alabama, featuring a main event between John Cena and Baron Corbin. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:
The arena lower and middle levels were pretty much full. The uppers were pretty empty.
* The Lucha House Party defeated The Revival in a good match
* Natalya defeated Ruby Riott via sharpshooter. Riott Squad come in ring and attacked Natalya. Sasha Banks and Bayley made the save, which led to the next match.
* Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy retained over Cedric Alexander by faking a injury and getting the pinfall.
Dean Ambrose cut a heel promo about spending 6-8 months rehabbing his injury in Alabama and hating every minute of it
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins. Ambrose hit a finger to eye behind the ref’s back followed by Dirty Deeds for the win.
* Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze defeated Jinder Mahal, Sunil Singh, Viktor and Mojo Rawley
* Drew McIntyre defeated Elias with the Claymore kick after interrupting Elias playing “Sweet Home Alabama”
* John Cena defeated Baron Corbin in a No DQ match. Very entertaining match. Cena was suplexed on the guard rail, hit with a chair, and thrown through a table in corner but it took 3 attempts to break the table. Cena won with an AA through table.
Biggest pops
* Cena
* Rollins
* Elias
* Sasha
Biggest boos
* Ambrose – Biggest by far by criticizing Alabama football, which is religion here
* McIntyre
* No one else got a lot of boos