WWE Live Event Results 01.23.22: The Bloodline Wins Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

January 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE held a live event last night at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV, with a six-man tag match main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Dolph Ziggler
* Omos def. Reggie
* Riddle def. Chad Gable
* Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston
* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi
* Doudrop def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan
* The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) def. Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kevin Owens

