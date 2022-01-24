WWE Live Event Results 01.23.22: The Bloodline Wins Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

WWE held a live event last night at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV, with a six-man tag match main event. Here are results, via Fightful:

* AJ Styles def. Austin Theory

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Dolph Ziggler

* Omos def. Reggie

* Riddle def. Chad Gable

* Bobby Lashley def. Kofi Kingston

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi

* Doudrop def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

* The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) def. Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kevin Owens

